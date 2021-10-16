Gaps between macro planning, micro execution : Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday said there has always been gaps between macro planning and micro execution which held up work and cost the exchequer hugely.

This was due to bureaucratic entanglements and inter-ministerial silos, he told a press conference here.

With the holistic planning and execution of the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan there will be swift execution and savings on time and money, Sonowal, the union minister for shipping, ports and waterways and AYUSH, said.

“With the transparency of progress (with the implementation of the Plan) , it will be now easier to prioritise projects through cross sectoral interactions ... The project aims to bring down logistical cost by developing last mile connectivity as well as optimally using all the economic zones and industrial parks through the development of multi modal connectivity,” he said.

The PM Gati Shakti Master Plan envisions a digital portal with all existing and planned infrastructure projects of the ministries and departments which are included in the project. The Centre expects that this initiative will also bring in huge benefits to state governments as they will now be able to figure out time frames for a particular infrastructure project and accordingly pitch for investor interest by giving a reasonable period of commitment, Sonowal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 13 launched the Rs 100 trillion infrastructure initiative, which is dubbed as the country’s roadmap for the next 25 years. Major central government ministries like railways, roads and highways, petroleum and gas, power, telecom, shipping and aviation are part of this project.

