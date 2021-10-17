Left Menu

UP Deputy CM opens heritage hotel near Ganga river in Allahabad

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 00:43 IST
UP Deputy CM opens heritage hotel near Ganga river in Allahabad
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday inaugurated a heritage hotel in Daraganj area near the Ganga river here.

The 'Badi Kothi' will be managed by private firm WelcomHeritage.

Maurya said, “Allahabad is far behind in terms of big hotels. However, any tourist who comes here will be very surprised to know that an important history of India's freedom struggle lies there.'' Built in 1540, the 'Badi Kothi' is a palatial building made of sandstone with 24 rooms, a hall, restaurant, and a terrace swimming pool.

It has seen several prominent visitors in the past like former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He said the city is full of possibilities as it needs 5-star and 7-star hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021