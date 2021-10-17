Left Menu

Responsible approach needed from neighbouring states to control stubble burning: Rai

As the national capitals air quality plunged into the very poor category on Sunday morning, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that it was because of increasing incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states and appealed for a responsible approach from governments of these states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 12:50 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
As the national capital's air quality plunged into the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that it was because of increasing incidents of stubble burning in neighboring states and appealed for a "responsible" approach from governments of these states. He said that it was a normal trend that as the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh increase, the air quality starts deteriorating in the city. Rai said that two days back the AQI was 171 but as the incidents of stubble burning increased in neighboring states, the AQI started getting worse and it was 284 on Sunday.

"This has been a normal trend. We have appealed to neighboring states to control incidents of stubble burning but to no avail. We have started spraying bio-decomposer in fields as an alternative to stubble burning the similar should be done by neighboring states. ''We need a responsible approach from (neighboring) states in reducing the number of stubble burning. They should make arrangements to spray bio-decomposer in their states so that pollution can be controlled," Rai said.

At 11 am on Sunday the AQI in Delhi was 339 which is in the "very poor" category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

