Centre will provide all help to Kerala; continuously monitoring floods situation: Shah

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslide rose to eight on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:16 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

He said in a tweet that the government was ''continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.'' ''The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone's safety,'' Shah said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue, and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslides rose to eight on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

