Left Menu

2 killed, one injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge in J-K's Bhaderwah

Two people, including an employee of the Power Development Department, were killed and another injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Bhaderwah district on Sunday, officials said.

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 16:14 IST
2 killed, one injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge in J-K's Bhaderwah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including an employee of the Power Development Department, were killed and another injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah district on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place near Khanni top along the interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba road, they said. Ravi Kumar (42), who was driving the a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), and PDD employee Ijaz Ahmad (45), both residents of Sartingal village, died on-the-spot while another person identified as Irfan Ahmad hailing from the Bheja village was injured and evacuated to Bhaderwah hospital by rescuers. According to the family members, the trio had gone to collect sticks, used for threshing paddy, from the Padri forest this morning and were returning to their village when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and another person injured in a separate accident after a three-wheeler rolled down into a gorge in Mandi area of Poonch district late on Saturday. Sara Begum (50) and Rafiq Ahmad were brought to Mandi hospital, where Begum was declared brought dead, while Ahmad was referred to district hospital in Poonch for specialized treatment, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021