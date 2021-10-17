Left Menu

Mild quake in west Nepal; no damage, loss of life

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:24 IST
Mild quake in west Nepal; no damage, loss of life
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A mild earthquake measuring 4.3 struck Nepal's western Gorkha district on Sunday, however no casualty or loss of property was reported, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor, which occurred at 4.09 AM (03.54 IST), was located at Manabu village in the district, 145 km northwest of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Centre of Nepal.

The tremor was felt in parts of the Kathmandu Valley. However, no causality or damage was reported.

Residents of Manabu said the tremor brought back memories of the devastating 2015 Gorkha earthquake.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

