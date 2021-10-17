Left Menu

Heavy rains lash Delhi, max temp settles at 30.4 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:05 IST
Heavy rains lash Delhi, max temp settles at 30.4 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Sunday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams at several parts of the city causing inconvenience for commuters, while the maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 96 percent, it said.

Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for Sunday for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many others falling under the National Capital Region.

The IMD had predicted moderate to heavy rains at Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgar, Sohana, Manesar, and Rewari among others.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky, light rain and thunderstorms for Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city received 3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021