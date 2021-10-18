Left Menu

Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passes away, West Bengal CM condoles death

His demise caused a void in the spiritual world, she said.The mortal remains of the monk will be kept at Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Monday and his last rites will be performed at 9 pm in the Math.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 00:59 IST
Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math passes away, West Bengal CM condoles death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior monk of Ramakrishna Math Swami Ameyanandaji Maharaj passed away at a hospital run by the spiritual organisation on Sunday night. He was 90.

He died at around 8.25 pm at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan where he had been admitted for treatment of old-age related ailments, the Math authorities said in a statement.

Swami Ameyanandaji was the head of Jayarambati Centre for nearly two decades and the Dhaka centre for three years in various phases, the statement said.

In a condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the work and life of the monk will be a guiding light for thousands of Math and Mission followers. ''His demise caused a void in the spiritual world,'' she said.

The mortal remains of the monk will be kept at Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Monday and his last rites will be performed at 9 pm in the Math.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
2
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
3
Study finds proteins that support photosynthesis in iron-deficient plants

Study finds proteins that support photosynthesis in iron-deficient plants

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021