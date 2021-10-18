Earthquake felt in Taiwan's capital

An earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Monday though there were no immediate reports of any damage.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

