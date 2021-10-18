Left Menu

Delhi govt launches month-long campaign to reduce vehicular emissions

The Delhi government kicked off its month-long Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign across 100 crossings in the city on Monday to reduce vehicular emissions.Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing and appealed to the public to extend their support to make this fight against pollution a success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:37 IST
Delhi govt launches month-long campaign to reduce vehicular emissions
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government kicked off its month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign across 100 crossings in the city on Monday to reduce vehicular emissions.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing and appealed to the public to extend their support to make this fight against pollution a success. Vehicular emissions and dust are significant contributors to the air pollution of any city, the minister said.

''To reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has started a 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from today (Monday). Data by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people follow the exercise of switching off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent,'' Rai said.

''This is a public campaign. We all will have to fight together to beat pollution. I appeal to the public to follow the campaign,'' he added.

Rai said pollution levels were within safe limits in September.

The spike in pollution levels in winters is due to the change in weather and the cases of stubble burning in neighbouring states, the Delhi environment minister added.

''We cannot do anything about stubble burning in neighbouring states. So our effort is to reduce vehicular and dust pollution in Delhi through the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign and anti-dust drives,'' he said.

Rai said that he had a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav which was attended by environment ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well.

''We had raised our concerns about stubble burning in the meeting. The other state governments did not shoulder their responsibilities properly and that's why stubble burning is happening,'' Rai alleged.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will continue for a month till November 18.

As many as 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm across 100 traffic junctions in the city for the campaign.

According to officials, these civil defence volunteers will hand out pamphlets carrying information on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's three appeals to the public.

To help fight the pollution in Delhi, Kejriwal had last week appealed to the people to actively participate in the campaign, avoid using their cars at least one day a week, and report any case of violation of pollution norms on the Green Delhi app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021