Left Menu

Rajasthan witnesses light to moderate rains at many places

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Rajasthan, while isolated areas received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, the MeT Department said on Monday. Some areas in Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Bundi, Kota and Jhalawar may receive light rains on Monday.The effect of the western disturbance will end on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:08 IST
Rajasthan witnesses light to moderate rains at many places
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Rajasthan, while isolated areas received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, the MeT Department said on Monday. Highest of 158 mm rainfall occurred in Baran district's Kishanganj area, followed by Sapotra in Karauli, where 130 mm was recorded till Monday morning since Sunday, it said. Hindaun (Karauli), Karauli city, Roopwas (Bharatpur) and Mangrol (Baran) recorded 122, 107, 82 and 81 mm, while several other places received below 80 mm rains during this period, the Meteorological (MeT) Department The rainfall activities were triggered by western disturbance. Some areas in Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Bundi, Kota and Jhalawar may receive light rains on Monday.

The effect of the western disturbance will end on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021