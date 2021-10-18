Left Menu

'Jumbo Hooters' to be used in Jharkhand forest to scare away elephants from villages

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:37 IST
'Jumbo Hooters' to be used in Jharkhand forest to scare away elephants from villages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid increased instances of elephants wreaking havoc in Jharkhand, trampling villagers to death and destroying crops and property, the Saranda Forest Division authorities decided to take resort to 'Jumbo Hooters' that will scare the intruding animals away with a combination light and sound, an official said on Monday.

The 'Jumbo Hooter' - Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent System (ANIDERS) - is a solar-powered machine, the sensors of which can distinguish between animals and humans and raise an alarm on detecting elephants within its range, alerting the people nearby.

ANIDERS is being installed at 18 villages affected by elephant attacks in the Saranda region in the first phase as a pilot project, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Saranda, Chandramauli Prasad Sinha, said.

The machine's built-in camera will record the activities of the elephants and send the footage to forest officials, alerting them too.

The success rate of the machines is stated to be 86 per cent as per research conducted by World Wide Fund for Nature in India, the official said.

The state forest department has approved the plan and the expenses incurred would be borne by Tata Steel Long Products Limited, Sinha said.

If the project is successful, it will be replicated elsewhere, he said.

ANIDERS is in use in states such as Kerala, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, according to the firm which is installing the machine in Jharkhand.

Several people get killed in elephant attacks in the state every year. Last week, four people were trampled to death in Giridih district by elephants, while pachyderms killed another four in neighbouring areas, including Hazaribag, besides injuring more than 20 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021