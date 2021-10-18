India's future growth depends on science driven economy: Jitendra Singh

Science and technology are going to be the main currency for India's inclusive growth in the next 25 years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

He also noted that this future growth of the country will depend on a science driven economy and 'swadeshi' (indigenous) start-ups will play a key role in the country's blue economy.

Singh, who is the minister of state (independent charge) earth sciences, was speaking on the ''role of research technology and start-ups in blue economy'' after inaugurating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' week organised by the earth sciences ministry.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while India commemorates 75 years of independence, it is also an occasion to plan for the next 25 years with conscious realisation that science and technology is going to be the main currency for the inclusive growth of the country, he said.

Singh is also minister of state (independent charge) science and technology.

India's blue economy is understood as a subset of the national economy, comprising an entire ocean resource system and human-made economic infrastructure in marine, maritime, and onshore coastal zones, within the country's legal jurisdiction. He said it aids the production of goods and services that have clear linkages with economic growth, environmental sustainability and national security. ''Blue economy is a vast socio-economic opportunity for coastal nations like India to utilise ocean resources for societal benefit responsibly,'' the minister said. Referring to the term “earth sciences, Singh said this includes the study of the earth's atmosphere and the water flowing on and beneath the surface and also the earth's seas and oceans. He said India's oceans are its treasures and therefore, the “Deep Ocean Mission” initiated by the Modi government heralds yet another horizon to harness various resources to enrich the blue economy. Emphasising the need to reach out to the stakeholders across the sections, Singh reminded that connecting the industry is one of the themes of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. ''It is therefore important to ensure that the indigenous start-ups or the swadeshi start-ups actively participate in today's programme,'' he added.

With its vast scientific acumen and natural resources, Singh said, the of earth science ministry has been catering to various needs of the common people ranging from agro-meteorological services to conversion of salt water into sweet water through indigenous technology. In the times to come, he said marine pollution is going to pose a formidable challenge and denudation of the coast will add to the erosion of the coastal land. The Ministry of Earth Sciences, Singh informed, has developed an innovative technology from the coast of Pondicherry and it can be strengthened in further areas as well. PTI UZM ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)