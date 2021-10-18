Maha: UDD approves induction of several areas into Latur civic limits, calls for objections

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department has approved a proposal to bring some localities under the jurisdiction of the Latur Municipal Corporation, an official said on Monday.

The state UDD issued a notification on October 13 asking people and other stakeholders for objections, if any, to the move within 30 days, he added.

Once the process is completed, Raiwadi, Nandgaon, Kasargaon and Hanmantwadi villages in the north, Kolpa, Sarola, Sinkdarpur and Babhalgaon in the east, Kavha in the south and Khopegaon, Peth, Pankharsangvi in ​​the west will be part of LMC limits, he said.

He said guardian minister Amit Deshmukh worked towards getting the proposal approved as the lack of LMC rule over these areas was preventing amenities from getting built for residents, and it was also encouraging illegal construction, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)