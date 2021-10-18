Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal; link road blocked in Kinnaur
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:35 IST
A link road was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains on Monday, a disaster management official said. According to information received from Kinnaur district, the link road from National Highway-05 to Moorang has been blocked due to flash floods at Khogpa Nullah in Moorang Tehsil. PTI DJI KJ
