T20WC Scoreboard: SRI LANKA vs NAMIBIA

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:18 IST
Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Group A match between Sri Lanka and Namibia, here on Monday.

Namibia: Stephan Baard c de Silva b Theekshana 7 Zane Green c Shanaka b Theekshana 8 Craig Williams lbw b de Silva 29 Gerhard Erasmus c de Silva b Kumara 20 David Wiese lbw b Karunaratne 6 JJ Smit not out 12 Jan Frylinck b Theekshana 2 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton lbw b de Silva 3 Ruben Trumpelmann c Shanaka b Theekshana 1 Pikky Ya France b Kumara 1 Bernard Scholtz run out 0 Extras (LB-2, NB-1, WD-4) 7 Total (all out in 19.3 overs) 96 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-29, 3-68, 4-73, 5-79, 6-84, 7-90, 8-93, 9-96 Bowling: Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-17-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-19-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-25-3, Lahiru Kumara 3.3-0-9-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-24-2. More PTI AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

