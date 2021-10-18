Everyone needs to come together, follow environment-friendly habits: Aditya Thackeray

Citing the success that the BMC achieved recently in reducing municipal waste, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on Monday urged publicly traded companies to come together and make small changes in everyday lives so that people live in harmony with environment.

''Each of the listed companies is aware of the responsibilities and we all -- governments, individuals, non-profits -- need to come together to save future generations from negative impact of the climate change, and this can be achieved by inculcating small but significant changes in our every day,'' Thackeray said.

He added that there is no denying that climate around has changed and pointed to the multiple storms the megapolis has in the recent past and the deadly floods the state has suffered this year.

''All these incidents are only serving us a warning, that we all need to come together and follow small environment-friendly habits and live life more in harmony with the environment,'' he said.

Thackeray added that when people start changing their habits, that is where an impact can be made.

''So, in terms of the corporates, I am not saying take big steps, spend a lot or invest half of your capital to change emergencies.

''If you an make small changes in your corporate houses, manufacturing industries, commercial complexes, it will bring the needed changes. Ensure that the waste generated in your complex, or housing complexes are segregated and treated properly,'' he said.

The minister said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to reduce daily waste by one-third to 6,500 tonne in the past 18 months from 10,000 tonne in 2016-17.

They achieved it by urging corporates, housing societies, hotels and restaurants to segregate, manage and dispose their own waste. All these entities contributed about 30 per cent of the overall daily waste collections.

He also offered all help from the state government to encourage innovation that will help sustainably dispose waste, create value from waste, and help in mitigating climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)