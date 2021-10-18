Left Menu

Fresh low-pressure area formed, Bengal likely to receive torrential rain

Other districts of south Bengal are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.The north Bengal districts are likely to receive heavy rain from Tuesday, it said, adding that the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar are very likely to receive heavier downpour.Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:04 IST
Fresh low-pressure area formed, Bengal likely to receive torrential rain
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Met department on Monday forecast torrential rain owing to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. South Bengal is already experiencing heavy downpour since Sunday night as a result of a similar weather system formed over north Telangana.

The Met department warned of a rise in the water level of rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Standing crops, with paddy almost ready for harvesting in several districts of the rice-growing state, may also suffer damage, it said.

The weatherman said that strong southeasterly wind blowing from the Bay of Bengal is causing enhanced rainfall in several southern districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, even though the monsoon has officially receded from most parts of the state.

''A low-pressure area has formed over West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha,'' the weatherman said in a special bulletin.

Heavy to very heavy showers are expected in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram, Purba, and Pashchim Medinipur districts till Tuesday morning and heavy rain thereafter till Wednesday, it said. Other districts of south Bengal are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The north Bengal districts are likely to receive heavy rain from Tuesday, it said, adding that the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar are very likely to receive heavier downpour.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday. The seaside resort town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district received 117 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, while the river port town of Canning in South 24 Parganas recorded 108 mm rainfall, the weather office said.

Kolkata received 22 mm rain, while Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of the city recorded 53 mm rainfall during the same period, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States
4
Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021