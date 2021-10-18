Left Menu

Central Vista: L&T lowest bidder for construction of 3 buildings of Common Central Secretariat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:18 IST
Central Vista: L&T lowest bidder for construction of 3 buildings of Common Central Secretariat
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro Limited on Monday emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

According to the Central Public Works Department's bid documents, Larsen & Toubro Limited quoted around Rs 3,141 crore, which is 3.47 per cent less than the estimated cost. The firm submitted a total bid amount of Rs 31,41,99,87,657.

NCC Ltd quoted the second lowest bid amount of around Rs 3,318 crore for the project, which was 1.94 per cent more than the estimated cost.

The bid documents show that Tata Projects Limited quoted around Rs 3,546 crore, which is 8.96 per cent more than the estimated cost.

These new buildings will come up on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is located.

An official said that the the Board of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which has been executing the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project, will decide on the tender work award in the next few days. The official added that usually, the lowest bidder (L-1) is awarded the contract.

Four infrastructure firms, Tata Projects, Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited and NCC Limited had submitted technical bids for the construction of the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

Last month, the CPWD had revised the estimated cost of construction and maintenance of the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

The estimated cost of construction and maintenance of these three buildings had been revised to around Rs 3,254 crore from Rs 3,408 crore.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States
4
Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Russian filmmakers lands on Earth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021