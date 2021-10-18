MPD 2041 board hearing: Migrant labourers, street vendors, JJ colonies residents share views

Migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies on Monday shared their suggestions and views with a board of enquiry set up for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041, the DDA said.

The board, set up on the directions of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, is headed by DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain.

The Board of Enquiry and Hearing began its proceedings from Monday, and sessions will take place in November too, the DDA officials said.

The urban body had earlier said that the hearings were to be conducted online and chapter-wise.

''Preparing roadmap for the development of the national capital for next 20 years, Board of Enquiry and Hearing on draft MPD- 2041 started. After receiving 33000 written submissions, over 8500 participants were given opportunity on Day 1 of the schedule,'' the DDA tweeted.

''Hearing of BoEH to continue till opportunity is given to all the stakeholders. On the 1st day, working classes, including migrant labourers, household workers, street vendors and residents of resettlement colonies, unauthorised colonies and JJ colonies gave their valuable inputs,'' it wrote on Twitter, and shared a few pictures from the meeting.

From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also tweeted about the first session of the board's public meeting.

''Residents of Delhi are stakeholders in the ongoing discussions on the contours of Master Plan Delhi - 2041. More than 33,000 written submissions received. Board of Enquiry & Hearing meets more than 8,500 people today to hear their suggestions & ideas,'' he said.

''On the first day today, migrant workers, household workers, street vendors & residents of resettlement, unauthorised & informal settlements put forth their suggestions & views. These sessions will continue till every submission is heard,'' the minister tweeted.

The Delhi Development Authority said on October 15 that it had received 33,000 objections, suggestions on the draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 in the stipulated time period of 75 days.

The last date to send objections and suggestions was August 23.

These objections and suggestions have been categorised chapter-wise and as per various other issues related to the development of Delhi.

All organisations, stakeholders and persons who have submitted objections or suggestions will be given ample chance of hearing, and they shall be informed about it through SMS and email (wherever email address has been provided), the DDA said on Friday.

The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017 and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, DDA had earlier said.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

''These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans,'' the draft stated.

