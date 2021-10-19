Left Menu

UIDAI to host "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" from October 28-31

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be hosting a Hackathon titled "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" targeting the young innovators - who are still at various Engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 07:08 IST
UIDAI to host "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" from October 28-31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be hosting a Hackathon titled "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" targeting the young innovators - who are still at various Engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday, the Hackathon will commence on October 28 at midnight.

"The Hackathon would continue till October 31," the statement said. Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics. The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information. Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents. To solve these challenges through innovative technological solutions, UIDAI is reaching out to the young minds of all the Engineering colleges.

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other lucrative benefits. All the young minds are encouraged to form teams and participate in this first-ever event being conducted by the Aadhaar team. Details of the event and online registration form are available at https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021