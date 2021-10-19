Magnitude 6 quake hits eastern Mediterranean, USGS reports
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-10-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:56 IST
- Country:
- Greece
A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the eastern Mediterranean off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The tremor was felt on the islands of Crete, Santorini and Rhodes, Greek State TV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greek
- Crete
- Mediterranean
- U.S. Geological Survey
- Rhodes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey condemns French-Greek arms deal as 'a threat to regional peace'
FOCUS-Made-from-CO2 concrete, lululemons and diamonds spark investor excitement
Guest worker killed, 2 injured as concrete slab collapses
Greek lawmakers to vote on defence pact with France
Greece-France defence pact protects against third-party aggression-Greek PM