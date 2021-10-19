Road caves in at Delhi's Prof Joginder Singh Marg

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that Prof Joginder Singh Marg in the western part of the national capital had been closed after the road caved in.

The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the road closure.

''Prof Joginder Singh Marg has been closed from both sides as the road has caved in,'' they tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi had recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. The city had recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday. The rains caused waterlogging at several places in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)