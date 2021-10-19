Left Menu

Road caves in at Delhi's Prof Joginder Singh Marg

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that Prof Joginder Singh Marg in the western part of the national capital had been closed after the road caved in.The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the road closure.Prof Joginder Singh Marg has been closed from both sides as the road has caved in, they tweeted in Hindi.Delhi had recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:10 IST
