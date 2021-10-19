Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:31 IST
Kerala received 135 per cent extra rain this month, says IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As Kerala braces for another spell of downpour from October 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that the southern state has received 135 percent excess rain during the period from October 1 to 19.

During the heavy spell on October 16 when the IMD issued a Red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall, numerous incidents of landslips and other rain-related accidents were reported from south-central districts of Kerala, resulting in at least 24 deaths.

The season's rainfall data on the IMD website shows that the normal rainfall for October 1 to 19 was 192.7 mm whereas the actual rainfall was 453.5 mm.

There is a ''large excess departure'' of 135 percent, the website says.

''During October-December, through the north-east Monsoon, the state receives an average rainfall of 491.6 mm, which is 16.8 percent of the annual rainfall. This year, the state has received 453.5 mm rain during Oct 1-19, instead of the usual 192.7 mm. This means that the state has already received over 90 percent of this season's rainfall,'' a senior IMD official told PTI.

Except for Thrissur and Alappuzha, all other districts have received over 100 percent of the usual rainfall. While Kozhikode saw the highest increase (223 percent excess), Alappuzha saw the least increase (66 percent) in rainfall.

The official said the heavy downpour which the state witnessed recently marks the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon which normally ends by September 30.

Kerala has received excess rain due to the low-pressure zones that developed near the Lakshadweep coast in the South-Eastern region of the Arabian Sea and the South-Eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal. After a relative respite of two days, the IMD today issued an orange alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The IMD sounded the alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on October 20.

The weatherman has put 12 districts on orange alert on Thursday also. It has been issued for all districts other than Kannur and Kasaragod on October 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

