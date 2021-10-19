Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings whip up risk appetite

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:03 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat quarterly reports from Johnson & Johnson and Travelers fired up risk appetite, after big banks kicked off the third-quarter earnings season on a positive note last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.76 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 35,325.37.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.88 points, or 0.24%, at 4,497.34, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.32 points, or 0.34%, to 15,073.13 at the opening bell.

