Bengal govt invites fresh bids with relaxed norms to build Tajpur port

The West Bengal government has invited fresh bids to build a greenfield private deep sea port at Tajpur, offering ''better'' conditions such as 1000 acres of encumbrance-free land to attract investors, an official said on Tuesday.

The state is also offering a concession period of 99 years against the usual 30-35 years in such projects, the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) official said.

In December last year, the West Bengal Maritime Board called for letters of intent from firms interested in the port in Purba Medinipur district but the response was lukewarm.

"Lots of suggestions during the previous call helped us make the bidding more practical. We have kept the request for qualification and the request for proposal in a single bidding process," the official said.

Previously, the state government had proposed that the port be built on reclaimed land as it is against forcible land acquisition for industry. ''Now, the state government is offering 1000 acres of encumbrance-free land. The government is also flexible on the quantum of land to be reclaimed,'' the official said. The reclamation has to be done by the port developer.

Several port developers had shown initial interest in the Tajpur project but later expressed certain reservations, compelling the government to invite fresh bids offering relaxed norms. Besides presenting a concession period of 99 years, the state government is freeing the prospective investor from the cost of connectivity infrastructure like roads and railways which will help it reduce capex.

The pre-bid meeting is slated for November 11 and the last date for bid submission is December 20. The state government will not take any stake and only earn revenue share from the project, the official said.

The project which was initially supposed to be developed jointly by the central and state governments has remained a non-starter.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the state government will execute the Rs 15,000-crore greenfield port project on its own in the PPP model claiming that the Centre has been ''inordinately delaying'' it, a charge denied by the Kolkata Port Trust which was the project partner on behalf of the Union government.

The Centre, on the other hand, asserted that it had made a proposal to the state on building the port jointly but did not get an answer. The state government earlier indicated that it had identified 1200 acres of land at Dadanpatrabar near Tajpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)