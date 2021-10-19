Civic corporation peon held for taking Rs 500 bribe in Jamnagar

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught a peon of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500 to help issue a food licence, the ACB said.

The accused, DK Hoon, was arrested after a ''decoy trap'' was set up by the ACB at a shop on Morkanda Road in Jamnagar city, around 300km from here, an official release said.

Recently, the Jamnagar ACB unit received information that employees of JMC's food branch were demanding bribes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for issuing ''food licences'' to vendors, said the release.

To verify the information, the ACB set up a trap at a shop with the help of a local resident, who agreed to be a ''decoyer'', it said.

After some discussion, the accused peon took Rs 500 and handed over the food licence as sought by the decoyer, who had posed as a vendor, the release said.

Hoon, attached to the JMC's Health Department, was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

