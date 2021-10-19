More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal; rivers in spate, landslide warning issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast more rainfall for Odisha and West Bengal, the two neighbouring states that have already been pounded by low pressure area-induced heavy showers over the past three days, throwing life out of gear in places.

According to the Met department, the states will have to brace for downpour over the next two days, despite the low-pressure system having moved to Bihar.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal for the next 48 hours.

Water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers in northern Odisha are on the rise, the weatherman said.

The MeT Department has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in both coastal and interior regions of Odisha.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, squally weather condition with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail off the Odisha coast for the next 48 hours, it said.

The MeT office has issued a yellow warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore on Wednesday, and predicted thunderstorms in parts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal districts.

The weatherman asked the Naveen Patnaik government to be prepared to meet water-logging, landslides or localised flood-like situations in the districts for which the yellow warnings were issued.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Kumar Jena, in a letter to the district collectors, asked them to ensure round-the-clock operation of control rooms.

Talchher in Odisha received 30 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, followed by Boudh at 16 mm. In West Bengal, the weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts.

It predicted thunderstorm with lightning along with widespread light to moderate rainfall in all districts of the state till Thursday morning.

Jhalong in Kalimpong district received maximum rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 200 mm, the Met said.

Other places in Bengal which received heavy rainfall during the period are Darjeeling at 170 mm, Pedong and Sukhiapokhri at 150 mm, Canning at 100 mm, Diamond Harbour at 90 mm and Purulia at 80 mm), the Met said.

The Met office has warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Kolkata received 37 mm rainfall in that time frame.

