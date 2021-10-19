Kushinagar airport to bring employment, tourism opportunities in East UP: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the start of an international airport in Kushinagar will bring immense employment and tourism opportunities in East Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said this while taking stock of preparations in Kushinagar a day before the inauguration of the airport and a number of development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The airport will bring immense employment and tourism opportunities and Kushinagar is eager to welcome Sri Lankan delegates and PM Modi on Wednesday. We will be able to send the message of international friendship and compassion to Lord Buddha, all over the world.'' he said.

The CM said, ''UP is fortunate that it will get third international airport from PM Modi and the new airport here is going to play a vital role in the development of East UP and West Bihar. A big part of friend country Nepal will also be benefited.'' ''Three-four years ago PM Modi had said that Udan scheme will bring a new flight of development and even a person wearing 'Hawai Chappal' will be able to travel by air,'' he said, adding that before 2017 only two airports were functional in the state and now there are eight such airports in the state and Kushinagar airport will be the ninth one.

The CM said that after 2014, the health infrastructure has been strengthened and in the past four years, many medical colleges have been established.

''Soon AIIMS in Gorakhpur and Raebareli will be inaugurated. Earlier there were only 12-15 medical colleges in the state and after 2017, 33 new medical colleges, including Kushinagar medical college, are being established ,'' he said.

On October 25, nine medical colleges will be inaugurated in the state by PM Modi, CM Adityanath added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)