White House urges North Korea end "provocations"
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House urged North Korea to refrain from further "provocations" on Tuesday after North Korea fired what South Korea described as a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States remained open to engaging diplomatically with North Korea over its weapons programs, a prospect that Pyongyang so far has rejected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- North Korea
- Jen Psaki
- The White House
- South Korea
- United States
- Pyongyang
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO is sending COVID-19 aid for North Korea
WHO says COVID-19 aid to North Korea being held in quarantine
WHO working to get COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea
UPDATE 1-WHO says COVID-19 aid to North Korea being held in quarantine
BRIEF-Statement From Press Secretary Jen Psaki On Texas S.B. 8 Court Ruling