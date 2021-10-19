White House urges North Korea end "provocations"

The White House urged North Korea to refrain from further "provocations" on Tuesday after North Korea fired what South Korea described as a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States remained open to engaging diplomatically with North Korea over its weapons programs, a prospect that Pyongyang so far has rejected.

