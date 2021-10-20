Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude hits Algeria's northern state - Ennahar TV

An earthquake of 2.9 magnitude hit a coastal state in northern Algeria on Tuesday evening and no casualties or damage were reported, the local Ennahar TV said.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 19:51 local time, was located in the Mediterranean, 37 km from the coast of Algeria, it added.

