Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude hits Algeria's northern state - Ennahar TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-10-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 04:46 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
An earthquake of 2.9 magnitude hit a coastal state in northern Algeria on Tuesday evening and no casualties or damage were reported, the local Ennahar TV said.
The epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 19:51 local time, was located in the Mediterranean, 37 km from the coast of Algeria, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
