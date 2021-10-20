Left Menu

Volcano in southern Japan erupts with massive smoke column

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

A volcano in southern Japan erupted Wednesday with a massive column of gray smoke billowing into the sky.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the warning level for Mount Aso to three on a scale of five, warning hikers and residents to avoid the mountain. NHK national television aired footage of a massive smoke column above the volcano.

The warning was issued for the city of Aso and two nearby towns in Kumamoto prefecture, which is in the north-central region of the southern island of Kyushu.

Yoshihiko Isozaki, the deputy chief Cabinet secretary in the national government, said it is still collecting information on the eruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

