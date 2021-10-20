Left Menu

At least 34 dead after floods in north India

At least 34 people have died following days of heavy rains in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, the state's chief minister said, as rescuers continued work to free those stranded on Wednesday. More than 200 were feared killed in February after flash floods swept away a hydroelectric dam. Unseasonally heavy rains across India have led to deadly floods in several areas of the country in recent days.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:45 IST
At least 34 people have died following days of heavy rains in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, the state's chief minister said, as rescuers continued work to free those stranded on Wednesday. Aerial footage of the affected areas showed engorged rivers and villages partially submerged by floodwaters.

"There is huge loss due to the floods … the crops have been destroyed," Pushkar Singh Dhami told Reuter's partner ANI after surveying the damage late on Tuesday. "The locals are facing a lot of problems, the roads are waterlogged, bridges have been washed away. So far 34 people have died and we are trying to normalize the situation as soon as possible."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was "anguished" by the loss of life. The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is especially prone to flooding. More than 200 were feared killed in February after flash floods swept away a hydroelectric dam.

Unseasonally heavy rains across India have led to deadly floods in several areas of the country in recent days. Authorities in the southern state of Kerala said on Monday more than 20 people had died there following landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

