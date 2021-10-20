Left Menu

Mild earthquake shakes parts of north Karnataka, seventh since Oct 1

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:02 IST
Mild earthquake shakes parts of north Karnataka, seventh since Oct 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mild earthquake of 3.6 intensity on the Richter scale shook parts of North Karnataka, this time in Vijayapura district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the tremor was felt in Dhanaragi in Vijayapura at 10.29 AM.

''The earthquake was epicenter at 2.9 km northwest of Dhanargi in Vijayapura,'' the KSNDMC said in a statement.

It also said that the intensity observed is low and the tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 12 to 15 km.

''These types of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally,'' the statement read.

This is the seventh tremor in October. Till now, the tremors were felt in Bidar and Kalaburagi and now has been felt in Vijayapura According to KSNDMC officials, a team of geologists has been sent to study the phenomena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021