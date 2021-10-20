NBCC gets projects worth Rs 300 cr in Haryana, Rajasthan for consultancy

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged orders worth nearly Rs 300 crore for project management consultancy in Haryana and Rajasthan.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said the company has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for construction of phase III of BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, Haryana.

''The total cost of the project is Rs 285 crore approx. subject to the revision as per Haryana Schedule Rates (HSR) 2021 plinth area rates,'' the filing said.

In a separate filing, NBCC informed that it has been awarded the work order for engagement as an independent engineer for operations, management and development of Jaipur International Airport. NBCC is the PMC for providing independent engineer services amounting to Rs 12.40 crore, inclusive of all taxes except GST, it added.

