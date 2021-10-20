NBCC gets projects worth Rs 375cr in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan for consultancy

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged orders worth Rs 375 crore in Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan as a project management consultant.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said the company has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for construction of phase III of BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, Haryana.

''The total cost of the project is Rs 285 crore approx. subject to the revision as per Haryana Schedule Rates (HSR) 2021 plinth area rates,'' the filing said.

In a separate filing, NBCC informed that it has been awarded the work order for engagement as an independent engineer for operations, management, and development of Jaipur International Airport.

NBCC is the PMC for providing independent engineer services amounting to Rs 12.40 crore, inclusive of all taxes except GST, it added.

In another filing, NBCC said it has been awarded the work of construction and infrastructure development at the University of Delhi. It is the PMC for this project’s value of Rs 77.91 crore.

As per the work order at the Delhi University, NBCC will act as PMC for a) construction of building for Institution of Eminence- Rs. 41.60 crore b) futuristic and new hostel cum transit accommodation for Institution of Eminence at Dhaka Housing Complex- Rs. 32.57 crore c) up-gradation of the hostel building up area 1800 square meter including a split air conditioner in hostel, LAN and ventilation system, etc - Rs. 3.74 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)