Rs 81.20 lakh environmental compensation levied against 313 construction sites, 60 vehicles in Delhi

In a stern action against dust norm violators in Delhi, Rs 81.20 lakh has been levied as environmental compensation against 313 construction sites and 60 vehicles from October 1-15, the Centre-appointed Commission for Air Quality Management said on Wednesday.

The Commission said 1,268 construction and demolition (C&D) sites in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan were inspected by 112 inspection teams between October 1-15, out of which, 955 sites were found complying with the dust mitigation measures and 313 sites flouting the norms.

As many as 60 vehicles were found violating the norms regarding transportation of C&D materials during the fortnight.

Consequently, environmental compensation of Rs 81,20,000 was levied on all the defaulters in that period, it said.

“During the fortnight (October 1 to 15), total 112 teams, including 37 teams in Delhi, 30 in Haryana, 20 in Rajasthan and 25 in eight NCR districts of UP were constituted and deployed to conduct on-field surprise inspections of C&D sites.

“During this period, 1,268 sites were inspected. A total of 1,017 C&D sites in Delhi, 98 in Haryana, 89 in NCR districts of Rajasthan and 64 sites in NCR area of Uttar Pradesh,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

In Delhi, out of the 1,017 sites inspected, 712 sites were found complying with dust control measures while 305 sites were not complying.

All 98 C&D sites inspected in Haryana were found complying the norms, while among the 89 C&D sites inspected in Rajasthan, 86 were compliant, the commission said, adding that out of the 64 sites in eight NCR districts of UP, only five sites were non-compliant with the stipulated dust abatement measures while the rest 59 sites were following the prescribed norms.

Construction and demolition activities generate an enormous amount of dust and contribute significantly to PM2.5 and PM10, adversely affecting the quality of air.

To tackle the problem of dust resulting from construction, remodeling, repair and demolition, such activities need to be strictly monitored and inspected for compliance of various dust control measures on a regular basis.

CAQM has directed pollution control boards (PCBs) of states of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to carry out surprise inspections, take strict actions against violators to ensure proper compliance of dust abatement measures at different C&D sites and submit fortnightly reports to the Commission.

The Commission will be proactively monitoring the progress in this regard to minimise dust from C&D sites, it said.

In view of the fact that dust emanating from C&D sites is a major consistent source of air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has been actively taking up with the GNCTD and state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for strict compliance of dust mitigation measures at C&D sites.

Following the directions of the Commission, dedicated teams were deployed in the states to inspect Construction and Demolition sites.

The CAQM said as per the reports received and compiled from Delhi and NCR states, intensive drives are being regularly conducted by the agencies concerned by constituting a number of teams.

“These teams have so far carried out surprise checks and inspections at more than 6,596 C&D sites, of which 963 sites were found to be non-compliant with various C&D Waste Management Rules and Dust Mitigation Measures stipulated by the Ministry of Environment and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“Further, an amount of approximately Rs 3.07 crore has been levied as Environmental Compensation (EC) charge against the defaulting agencies, besides orders for stoppage of work at 52 locations,” it said.

To reduce dust from C&D sites, statutory directions were issued by the Commission to the authorities of the NCR states and Delhi to take action including imposing and collecting Environmental Compensation (EC) from the violators of dust mitigation norms at the C&D sites as well as vehicles found violating the prescribed dust abatement norms during transportation of materials relating to C&D waste.

PTI AG SRY

