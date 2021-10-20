Left Menu

Mangrove park, conservation centre to come up in Mumbai's Gorai

According to the release, the park will include a nature interpretation centre NIC, a mangrove trail, bird observatory, kayak trail and development of a dedicated app-based destination information system.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:20 IST
Mangrove park, conservation centre to come up in Mumbai's Gorai
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to protect and conserve mangrove forests, a mangrove conservation centre and park will be set up in Mumbai's Gorai area, an official said on Wednesday.

The mangrove conservation centre and park will come up on an eight-hector land at an estimated cost of Rs 26.97 crore by January 2023, a release issued by the state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray's office said.

The main aim of developing a mangrove park at Gorai is to educate citizens of Mumbai about the significance of the mangrove ecosystem, the release stated.

“Mumbai is the only megacity that has over 50 km of mangrove coverage. We are committed to conserve it and create awareness about this natural wealth. Furthering this goal, we have commenced work for the first-ever mangrove park in Gorai,'' the release quoted Thackeray as saying. According to the release, the park will include a nature interpretation centre (NIC), a mangrove trail, bird observatory, kayak trail and development of a dedicated app-based destination information system. The project has been approved by the Maharashtra State Eco-Tourism Board and has been designated as an eco-tourism project. It has been granted CRZ clearances by the environment department and is being funded by the DPDC of Mumbai suburban district, the release said.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been appointed as the third-party technical auditor for the project to ensure proper design and construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021