Samajwadi Party has deviated from 'samajwad' to 'pariwarwad': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party, saying it has deviated from the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia with its leaders promoting 'pariwarwad' (dynasty) instead of practising 'samajwad' (socialism) and people suffered when its government was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi made these remarks while addressing a rally after inaugurating an international airport at Kushinagar and laying foundation stones of several other projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

''Ram Manohar Lohia ji used to say that 'karma' (deed) should be linked to 'karuna' (compassion) and it should be executed with full compassion. But those running the previous government (apparently referring to Samajwadi Party) were not bothered about the pain of the poor,'' he said. ''The previous government's deeds were linked to scams and crime. The people of Uttar Pradesh know very well that these people are not 'samajwadis' (socialists) but 'pariwarwadis' (dynasts),'' he said.

''These people know how to benefit their own families only and have forgotten about the welfare of the society and Uttar Pradesh,'' Modi said in a dig at the Samajwadi Party leadership.

''In the past four-and-half years, highest priority has been given to rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. The policy of the government which was here before 2017 was 'khooli chhoot' (free run) to mafia, and 'khooli loot' (open loot).

''Today under the leadership of Yogiji, the mafia here is seeking 'maafi' (apology). And the pain of the steps taken by Yogiji is experienced by 'mafiavadiyo' (those siding with the mafia). Yogiji and his team are demolishing the land mafia, which has an evil eye over the land of the Dalit, poor, exploited and the deprived and used to illegally grab it,'' he said. ''Once there is a rule of law, there is a fear among the criminals. The benefits of development of schemes in Uttar Pradesh are fast reaching the poor, Dalits, deprived and the exploited (section of the society),'' Modi said.

During the Covid pandemic, the biggest free ration programme of the world was run in the country, and 15 crore people in UP have benefited from it, he said.

The launch of several projects, including the laying of foundation stone for a medical college ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls holds significance for Purvanchal -- the state's eastern region comprising 164 of the 403 assembly seats across its 28 districts.

The prime minister said that with the medical college in Kushinagar, aspirations of locals of becoming a doctor or having quality medical infrastructure will be fulfilled.

He pointed out that under the National Education Policy, the possibility of getting technical education in one's own language is becoming a reality. This will enable local youths of Kushinagar realise their dreams, he said.

He added that industrial development in Uttar Pradesh is not confined to one or two cities, but is reaching the districts of Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh).

Modi said that such a big and populous state like Uttar Pradesh was once considered a ''challenge'' for any big campaign. ''But Uttar Pradesh today is playing a leading role in the success of every big mission. This was witnessed in the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the drive against COVID-19. The highest average daily vaccination in the country takes place in Uttar Pradesh,'' he pointed out. ''In the fight against malnutrition, which we are taking to the next phase, Uttar Pradesh's role is going to be very important,'' he said, highlighting the advantages of a ''double engine'' government.

''The biggest advantage of the formation of a 'karmayogi' government in Uttar Pradesh has accrued to the mothers and sisters as new houses were built and most of the houses were registered in the names of women,'' Modi said.

''Toilets were also built. Besides providing civic facilities, the dignity of people too has been protected,'' he added. They have got freedom from smoke through Ujjwala Yojana and a campaign is underway to provide piped water supply to them, he said.

With various civic facilities reaching the poor at a fast pace, they realise for the first time that today's government understands their pain and grievances, he observed.

''The Centre and the state government are engaged in the development of Uttar Pradesh with utmost honesty today. The double engine government is working with double strength to improve people's conditions,'' he said.

Modi alleged that the government which was in power before 2017 was least bothered about problems of the poor. ''It did not want various benefits of the central schemes to reach the poor.'' This led to delays in every project during the previous government in Uttar Pradesh, whether those related to the poor or infrastructure, he said.

Uttar Pradesh's credit should not be confined only to giving the maximum number of prime ministers to the country, Modi said, adding the state, being the birthplace of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and many other legendary figures, has a pristine history of its own.

Referring to the work done in the field of agriculture in UP, Modi said, ''The state which gives the maximum price to the sugarcane farmers for their produce is Uttar Pradesh.

''The previous government in five years made less than Rs 1 lakh crore payment to the sugarcane farmers. But, the Yogi government, which has not completed 5 years, has paid around Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the sugarcane farmers.'' The prime minister said the double engine government is setting new records in procurement from farmers. So far, about Rs 80,000 crore has reached the bank accounts of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh for the purchase of the produce. More than Rs 37,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of Uttar Pradesh farmers from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said.

He said that the Union government has started the Swamitva scheme that is going to open new doors of prosperity in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh in future.

''The coming time to fulfil the aspirations of Uttar Pradesh. From here five month-long schemes are not made for Uttar Pradesh, but we have to take the state ahead by laying a foundation for 25 years, and this will be possible with your efforts and blessings,'' Modi told the gathering.

Before ending his speech, he said, ''I will request that you should not forget the 'vocal for local' (slogan). If the items which have been made by those living in the vicinity of our neighbourhood are purchased for Diwali, then it will fill many colours, and there will be a new light and new energy. Local products should be purchased the most.'' PTI NAV SNS ZMN ZMN

