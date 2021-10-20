Left Menu

Centre gives nod for Rs 400-crore flyover in Puducherry: Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:26 IST
Centre gives nod for Rs 400-crore flyover in Puducherry: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ANamassivayam)
Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam on Wednesday said the Centre has permitted construction of a flyover linking the Indira Gandhi Square with Rajiv Gandhi Square on the100 Feet Road here at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In a press release, the Minister said the flyover would be constructed in two years and the Centre would bear the full cost of the construction of the infrastructure.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari for the approval of the flyover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

