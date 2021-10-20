Centre gives nod for Rs 400-crore flyover in Puducherry: Minister
Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam on Wednesday said the Centre has permitted construction of a flyover linking the Indira Gandhi Square with Rajiv Gandhi Square on the100 Feet Road here at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In a press release, the Minister said the flyover would be constructed in two years and the Centre would bear the full cost of the construction of the infrastructure.
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari for the approval of the flyover.
