Maha CM reviews stalled SRA projects on central land in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:25 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reviewed pending Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects on the Union government's land in Mumbai.

At a meeting held at the state's Sahyadri Guest House, Thackeray directed officials to speed up stalled slum rehabilitation projects, said a release.

It was decided during the meeting that developers would be appointed for stalled projects by floating a tender, it said.

Slum rehabilitation projects on the Union government's lands in Mumbai are spread over around 8,333.53 acres. It includes land owned by the Airport Authority of India, Railways, Juhu Airport, Navy, Air Force, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, IIT Mumbai, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, LIC, MTNL, Customs and RBI, among other institutions.

Housing minister Jitendra Awhad, transport minister Anil Parab and minister of state for housing Satej Patil were present for the meeting besides senior officials.

