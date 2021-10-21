Naidu's Sikkim visit postponed due to inclement weather

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's visit to Sikkim was postponed due to inclement weather, the state Home Department said on Thursday.

Naidu was scheduled to visit Sikkim, and neighboring Darjeeling in West Bengal on a three-day tour, starting on Friday, as per an official statement.

He was to inaugurate the newly-constructed Bhaichung Stadium on Friday at Namchi, the headquarters of legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's native district -- South Sikkim.

Naidu was earlier slated to arrive in Sikkim on October 20, but it was rescheduled to October 22 due to inclement weather. It was postponed again as bad weather conditions continued.

The state Home Department said they were awaiting communication from the Vice President's office on the matter.

