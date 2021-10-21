Sports-themed township to come up near Kolkata

Real estate developer Merlin Group on Thursday announced that it will develop a Sports-themed township near Kolkata, which it hopes will attract an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The township will come up on 45 acres of land in Rajarhat-Bishnupur area of New Town, the company said.

Total 10,000 flats would be built, besides sports academies and other infrastructure, it said.

Merlin Group MD Saket Mohta said the company is in the final round of discussion with a few Olympic champions, members of football world cup-winning teams, cricket stars and international swimmers for setting up the sports facilities.

The first phase of the project, named 'RISE - Sports Republic', will be developed on 16 acres.

Cricket, football, swimming and martial arts academies will be set up in the township, the company said, adding that it would invest Rs 250 crore in developing the sports infrastructure.

The project is expected to generate direct employment for 7,000 people and indirect employment opportunities for 25,000 locals, it claimed.

