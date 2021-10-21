Left Menu

Putin urges cooperation, not rivalry to tackle climate crisis

"One can continue having scientific debates about the mechanisms of the processes taking place, but it is impossible to deny that these processes are worsening and something needs to be done," he said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 21:37 IST
Putin urges cooperation, not rivalry to tackle climate crisis
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged international cooperation, not rivalry to tackle the climate crisis, a day after the Kremlin said he would not fly to Scotland for a major world summit on the issue. "Any geopolitical, scientific, technical and ideological rivalry in such conditions sometimes seems to lose its meaning if the winners have nothing to breathe or nothing to quench their thirst with," Putin told an international gathering of Russia experts.

His spokesman said on Wednesday he would not attend the United Nations COP26 talks starting in Glasgow at the end of the month but would participate remotely, a blow for hosts Britain and for hopes of a breakthrough international deal. On Thursday, however, the climate crisis was the first topic Putin addressed in a wide-ranging speech in which he bemoaned the lack of international cooperation to save the environment and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing countries of selfishly putting their own interests first.

Putin, leader of the world's fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, said environmental degradation was now so obvious that even the most ignorant people were unable to dismiss it. "One can continue having scientific debates about the mechanisms of the processes taking place, but it is impossible to deny that these processes are worsening and something needs to be done," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021