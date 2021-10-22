Delhi-based DFI Architects Complete 25 Glorious Years in the Industry

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI (Design Forum International), one of the country's leading multidisciplinary architecture and design practices, celebrates the successful completion of 25 glorious years in the AEC industry. DFI began its journey with residential projects and has steadily built its oeuvre of work by progressively taking up retail and commercial projects, thereby expanding its scale and diversifying across typologies.

On the occasion of the practice's silver anniversary, the Founders and Principal Architects at DFI- Anand Sharma, Anoj Tevatia and Goonmeet Singh Chauhan, have this to add, ''At DFI, we continue to emphasise the need to make human-centric designs while simultaneously ensuring that our efforts are rooted in the principles of sustainable architecture and respond to the local context. We look forward to many more years of #NationBuilding while keeping #PeopleFirst.'' Within the first 5 years of being instated, the practice grew into a team of more than 20 people, completing over 500 residence designs. DFI has consistently delivered bold, award-winning designs which have left an impact on the architectural landscape of the country. By undertaking breakthrough projects such as Select CITYWALK, which echo the aspirations of modern times, the firm has emerged as a pioneering practice in the field of architecture and design, and has positioned itself on the global map.

The practice endeavours to progress towards crafting thoughtful contemporary interventions in the public sector, contributing to 'Nation Building.' DFI's notable government projects include - Vanijya Bhawan,ITO FOB Skywalk,NIT New Delhi, and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archeology. The firm has also undertaken the New Courts Complex project for the Delhi High Court. By strategically conceptualising the building to enable capacity upgradation in alignment with the contextual reverence, the firm's design for the New Courts Complex has seamlessly harmonised the contemporary with the historical. Today, DFI is composed of an experienced workforce of over 100 people. The organisation employs a versatile approach towards design and frequently leverages learnings from one project to the other. By adding infrastructure projects to its diverse portfolio, DFI continues to march ahead in its journey towards #NationBuilding with a deep sense of optimism, excellence, and integrity.

About DFI: Established in 1995, DFI, formerly known as Tevatia Chauhan and Sharma (TCS) Architects, began as a small firm practicing residential architecture design. The firm's formative years were characterised by a spirit of growth, learning, and self-discovery, resulting from a strong emphasis on fulfilling user requirements. From humble beginnings to an established architecture practice, DFI has broken ground by meeting client requirements and keeping user aspirations at the forefront.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666835/DFI.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)