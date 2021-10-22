Up to 5 feared dead after fire at Russian gunpowder plant - reports

Up to five people may have been killed and ten more are missing after fire broke out at a gunpowder plant in Russia's Ryazan province, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a source.

Another news agency, RIA, cited the emergencies ministry as confirming that a fire has broken out and some people have been hurt, with no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)