Up to 5 feared dead after fire at Russian gunpowder plant - reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-10-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:05 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Up to five people may have been killed and ten more are missing after fire broke out at a gunpowder plant in Russia's Ryazan province, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a source.
Another news agency, RIA, cited the emergencies ministry as confirming that a fire has broken out and some people have been hurt, with no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
