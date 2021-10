Seven dead after fire at Russian chemicals plant

Seven people have been killed and one wounded and nine others are missing after a fire broke out at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia's western Ryazan province, the emergencies ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said more than 170 firefighters were at the site.

