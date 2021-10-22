7 climbers stranded due to snowfall in Nepal rescued: report

Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:28 IST
Seven climbers, including four foreigners, who were stranded for the last three days in Nepal's Tumling due to heavy snowfall in the Himalayas, have been rescued, a media report said on Friday.

Four Slovenians and their three Nepali trekking guides were stranded there as they could not trek through the Nyalu pass, The Himalayan Times reported.

However, following efforts being made by authorities a chopper was sent and all of them were airlifted, the report said.

''They were airlifted to Simikot from Tumling on Friday. They had been stuck there due to heavy snowfall for three days. Four Slovenians and their three Nepali trekking guides were stranded there as they could not trek through the Nyalu pass,'' a senior official was quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, six other Nepalis who were stranded at Tumling with them will travel on foot and on mules toward Simkot from Friday with the improvement in the weather, said Asim Tamang, one of the Nepali trekking guides.

Nepal has been facing adverse weather since last week with heavy rain, landslides, and snowfall in several parts of the country.

