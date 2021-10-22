Left Menu

Union minister Hardeep Puri flags off 5 high-tech ambulances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:14 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday flagged off five ''high-tech'' ambulances under the CSR initiative of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

According to an official statement, at the event, the housing and urban affairs minister said handing over of these ambulances to hospitals by HUDCO reflects the best in the CSR (corporate social responsibility).

Puri handed over the keys of ambulances to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

The ministry said the state-of-the-art ambulances, provided at a cost of Rs 42.13 lakh per vehicle, are fitted with critical life supporting equipment.

HUDCO has sanctioned three such vehicles to ABVIMS and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and two to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, statement said.

It added that medical equipment in the ambulance include auto loading stretcher, wheel chair-cum-stair chair, transport ventilator, syringe infusion pump, multi parameter monitor with EtCO2 (USFDA Certified), fully automated external defibrillator, vacuum splint, portable oxygen cylinder with regulator, emergency kits, rescue tools, etc.

HUDCO has already provided 10 ambulances to various states and has supported medical infrastructure projects, the ministry said.

