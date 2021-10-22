UP govt plans cheap accommodation for employees
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to provide cheap accommodation to its employees on the property freed from the possession of members of the land mafia, said a release issued by CM Yogi Adityanath’s PR team.
Preparations have also been intensified to build shelter homes for the poor on the land of illegal 'havelis', it further said, adding that the CM has directed the Housing Department to prepare a proposal for it.
''The government will build affordable houses for Group C and D employees, and also for journalists and lawyers,'' it added. The statement said the government has freed more than 1.5 lakh acres worth Rs over 1,850 crore from the possession of mafia members, including Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- mafia
- Housing Department
- Group C
- Mukhtar Ansari
- Yogi Adityanath’s
- Uttar
- Atiq Ahmad
ALSO READ
Military convoy attacked in Myanmar; Militia group claims 40 Junta soldiers killed
RBI retains advisory committee on Srei group cos
AEON Group companies provide scholarships to Asian students in universities of Japan
Norlanka Brands, from The PDS Multinational Group Continues to Build the Organic Kids Wear Category in India with Turtledove London
Jagran group chairman Yogendra Mohan passes away